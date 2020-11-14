Pokémon GO: guide for Electabuzz Community Day

The electric Pokémon from the Kanto region is one of the two main protagonists of Community Day this November. Date, time and characteristics.

Niantic surprised a few days ago by confirming that this November it was not going to have a single Community Day in Pokémon GO, but two: Electabuzz and Magmar. Two Pokémon that are enemy to each other in the universe of the saga, who get along like a cat and a dog (they cannot even be seen) and that, therefore, are chosen to represent the November Community Day confrontation in the popular iOS and Android game. It is time to review with our guide all the details of this November Community Day.

Pokémon GO Electabuzz and Magmar

Date: November 15 from 11:00 to 17:00; you can play from home

Dates are the first thing to consider when playing a Pokémon GO Community Day: November 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM (local time). A total of six hours with the chance to find Electabuzz in the wild much more often than usual.

Given the current mobility restrictions in countries such as Spain in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recommend playing at home whenever possible. How? Taking advantage of the fact that the incenses will last three hours (180 minutes) and the free item packs that we can receive every day when opening Pokémon GO.

Exclusive move for Electabuzz: Flamethrower

During this Electabuzz Community Day we can teach you Flamethrower if we evolve it to Electivire during the event or up to two hours after it ends (until 7:00 p.m. local time). Likewise, we will find Elekid when hatching 2 km Eggs and there will be in the store a special Electabuzz Community Day Pack for 1280 Pokécoins with an elite fast attack TM, three super incubators, three Incenses and 30 Ultra Balls.

On the other hand, we will find a temporary research task and field research exclusive to the event with rewards such as Sinnoh Stones and other objects. Throughout the Community Day we will need only a quarter of the distance (25%) to hatch the Eggs. And yes, we can find Electabuzz in shiny / variocolor form.

Pokémon GO Electabuzz

Recommendations for Community Day November 2020

Our recommendations for this month are not going to change much from previous Community Days. Something that we always remember is that you collect all the objects you can during the days leading up to Community Day, so that you have everything you need on hand and do not miss anything during the six hours of the event. Items such as the Pinia Berry and the Silver Pinia Berry are essential to get more items per capture (and thus facilitate necessary evolutions), while the Sinnoh Stone is equally essential to evolve from Electabuzz to Electivire.

On the other hand, to win more candies we recommend putting the Electabuzz with better genetics as a partner and, therefore, that we get candies with him when we walk. Finally, collect all the Poké Ball, Super Ball and Ultra Ball that you can, especially Ultra Ball for its higher capture rate. If you have difficulties in the capture, the Berry Frambu is essential to make the capture easier. Finally, Lucky Egg activated whenever you need to increase the number of XP for a limited time, especially those Trainers who have not reached Level 40 in Pokémon GO.

Best of luck everyone with November’s Community Day! Go for the Electabuzz Full IVs and shiny / variocolor.

How to get Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon GO

Chance to appear as a reward in weekly field investigations (after completing seven days).

By winning Trainer Battles in PvP mode.

By defeating a Team GO Rocket leader.



