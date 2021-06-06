Pokémon GO: Guide For Community Day June 2021

Pokémon GO: We review all the details to take advantage of this Community Day in June 2021, which allows us to access Garchomp with the Tierra Viva movement. June 2021 Community Day is about to begin. Pokémon GO users will be able to participate this Sunday, June 6, 2021 in one of the most anticipated Community Days; Well, we cannot always access an evolutionary line as powerful as that of Gible, the great protagonist of the event. Niantic has confirmed that the resulting Garchomps will be able to learn Living Earth, so there’s no time to waste. Let’s go over all the details of the event, including the date, time, features, bonuses, and a few tips.

June Community Day (Gible) in Pokémon GO: Date, time and characteristics

Let’s start with the main thing: the June 2021 Community Day in Pokémon Go is celebrated this Sunday, June 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. It will be during those six hours when we can see Gible much more frequently in the wild and with the opportunity for him to appear in shiny / variocolor form.

In case we evolve to Gabite, the first evolution of Gible, during the event or up to two hours after it ends (7:00 p.m.), the final Garchomp will learn Living Earth, an exclusive move that it cannot learn under normal conditions. And that’s not all, we will have triple XP bonus per capture and the incenses will last no less than three hours (180 minutes).

On the other hand, it should be said that we can buy the special Community Day Pack for 1280 Pokécoins with the following objects: 50 Ultra Balls, five Incenses, five Lucky Eggs and a loaded attack elite TM. For $ 1, we will be given access to Gible’s Community Day exclusive special investigation story, One Bite, Nothing More.