Pokémon GO: guide for Community Day July 2021

Pokémon GO: We know all the details to take advantage of Community Day this July 2021 in Pokémon GO. Emboar will be able to learn Fiery Ring. Pokémon GO’s July 2021 Community Day is here. A hot summer is coming, but also full of content for Niantic’s game on iOS and Android, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary in a big way with a very special Pokémon GO Fest 2021. There are things that do not change, however, such as our Community Day guide, which this month has as its main protagonist Tepig, the Fire-type initial of the Unova region. We review the date, time and recommendations of the long-awaited Community Day.

Community Day July 2021 (Tepig) | Date, time and bonus

Pokémon GO’s July 2021 Community Day takes place this Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. As has been customary for more than a year now, there will be six hours that we can choose to enter the community event par excellence in the game. This allows us to participate on more than one occasion or simply choose the time that suits us best.

During the event period we will see Tepig, the Generation V Fire Pig Pokémon, much more frequently in the wild; and yes, it is possible that we will find it in shiny / variocolor form, the great objective of all. A special feature of Community Days is that the final evolution of the chosen Pokémon has a unique special move; in this case, Emboar will learn Fiery Ring (Fire type). To do this, it will be enough for us to evolve to Pignite – intermediate phase of the evolutionary chain of Tepig – during the hours of the event or up to two hours after it ends (7:00 p.m.).

A Community Day is also synonymous with bonuses. In this case, the Community Day of July 2021 will have x3 in Stardust for each capture, active incense for three hours (180 minutes) and Bait Modules for three hours, highly recommended if you find a shadow in a PokéStop and have not planned move a lot from there. Finally, we remember that the special Community Day Pack for 1280 Pokécoins will be available in the Store, which will include 50 Ultra Balls, five Incenses, five Star Pieces and a charged attack elite TM. Also, for one dollar we will unlock the exclusive special investigation story of the Tepig Community Day “Roasted Berries”.