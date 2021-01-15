Pokémon GO: guide for Community Day January 2021

We list all the details we need to know for the Community Days in January 2021. We can get Machamp with Vendetta.

The first Pokémon GO Community Day of 2021 is here and is dedicated to Machop. The Niantic title for iOS and Android devices will celebrate this Saturday, January 16, the monthly community event that has been accompanying us for almost five years. Let’s review all the details, date, bonuses, features and recommendations to get the most out of it. Machop is the great protagonist.

Community Day January 2021; date and time

We start with the dates. The first Community Day of 2021 will be this Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 11:00 to 17:00; six hours long, as we have been seeing during 2020. Something especially favorable in periods like the current one in both hemispheres, one because it is winter, while the other because it is summer. Now, what awaits us when it comes to bonuses and outstanding features outside of Machop?

Exclusive move for Machamp: Vendetta

As always in all Community Day of Pokémon GO, the featured Pokémon – Machop this time – will be able to learn an exclusive move that cannot be taught under normal conditions. To get a Machamp with Vendetta it will be necessary to evolve a Machop to Machoke during the hours that comprise the celebration of the event or, failing that, up to two hours after its conclusion; At 7:00 p.m.

Machop, Kanto’s Fighting-type Superpower Pokémon, will appear more often than usual this Community Day, including its shiny / variocolor variant, if we’re lucky. Likewise, if we take snapshots we will get a surprise at those hours.

Evolve Machop to Machoke – 25 candies

Evolve Machoke to Machamp – 100 candies

Niantic confirms that there will be a Community Day Pack on the occasion of Machop Community Day available for 1280 Pokécoins, with a loaded attack MT elite, four Incense, four Star Chunks and 30 Ultra Balls. For those who want to pay with real money, in exchange for $ 1 we can access the exclusive special investigation story of Machop’s Community Day, “Straight to the top, Machop!”.

Let’s go now with the bonuses. Confirmed that we can take advantage of x3 in Stardust per capture as well as activated incense for 3 hours (180 minutes). Finally, it should be added that the exchange range will temporarily change to 40 km from Friday, January 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CET (11:00 PST) and will last until Monday, January 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. : 00 CET (11:00 PST). Reminder: if we exchange Machoke they can evolve without Candy, something useful to save us that step.