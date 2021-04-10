Pokémon GO: guide for Community Day April 2021

Pokémon GO: We review all the details to make the most of the fourth Community Day of 2021, which allows us to access Serperior with the Feroz Plant. Pokémon GO‘s April 2021 Community Day is here. Snivy, initial of the Plant type in the Unova region (Generation V) is the main species of what is one of the most special moments of the month in the Niantic video game for iOS and Android. How could it be otherwise, in MeriStation we tell you in this guide everything you need to know to get the most out of the event, which will allow us to access Serperior with exclusive movement. They may be shiny / variocolor!

Community Day April 2021; date, time and bonus

The Grass Snake Pokémon, Snivy, is the featured Pokémon of this Community Day in April 2021. It will be this Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time when the event takes place, a total of six hours of duration so that anyone who cannot in the morning can participate in the afternoon … or both. In addition, in Spain there will be many provinces with a forecast of rain, so it is not bad for us.

Exclusive move for Serperior: Ferocious Plant

It will be then when we find Snivy much more frequently than normal in the wild and with the possibility of it coming out in shiny / variocolor form. Likewise, if we evolve our Snivy to Servine (its first evolution) during the event or up to two hours after it has concluded (19:00 local time), the Serperior that we have as a result of the last evolution of that chain will have the attack Ferocious Plant, a unique move that cannot be learned under normal conditions.

Snivy -> 25 candies -> Servine -> 100 candies -> Serperior

We will also have bonuses. As in other Community Days, during that April 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. a bonus of x3 in Stardust per Capture will be activated as well as Incense activated for three hours (180 minutes). Finally, we will receive surprises if we take snapshots during the event. In the Store we will have at our disposal the Community Day Pack for a single purchase for 1280 Pokécoins with the following items: 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Chunks, four Mossy Bait Modules and a loaded attack elite TM. For $ 1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency) we will be given access to the exclusive special investigation story from Community Day: Snivy in the Sun.