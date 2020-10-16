Pokémon GO: Guide for Charmander Community Day

This month’s community day will be celebrated on October 17th. We review all the bonuses, features and exclusive movement. Go for Shiny Charizard!

Pokémon GO Community Day for the month of October is about to begin. As we saw in the voting this summer, Porygon was the winner, but Charmander came in second place and, therefore, is the protagonist of Community Day in September. Let’s know all the details of the event, which takes place this Saturday, and which gives us the possibility of getting Charmander with exclusive movement.

Date: Saturday, October 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time)

The Pokémon GO Community Day celebration date is Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). Therefore, regardless of where you live, it will always start at that time and end at that time; a total of six hours of duration so that we participate in the moment that we prefer. Either in the morning, or after eating. Even both, you choose, but we recommend going out taking the appropriate measures for your region and, in case there are social distancing measures or confinements, playing from home thanks to the options and incenses available. We will be able to get shiny / variocolor.

Exclusive move for Charmander with Mega Evolution in mind: Dragonbreath

During the event, if we evolve our Charmander to Charmeleon, he will be able to learn Dragon Breath, a movement impossible to teach him under normal conditions and that winks directly at the Mega Evolutions of Charizard. We will be able to teach Dragoaliento to you up to two hours after the October Community Day ends (7:00 p.m. local time).

On the other hand, the bonuses: triple Stardust per capture, essential to give more power to our Pokémon, and incense activated for three hours. If you are going to play from home, this interests you.

It should also be said that there will be a special Community Day Pack for a single purchase for 1280 Pokécoins, with an elite charged attack MT, three super incubators, three Star Chunks and 30 Ultra Balls, while for 1 euro we will have a special investigation story whose prizes will be Mega Energy for Charizard.



