Pokémon GO: Get An Item Pack With TM, Lucky Egg And More For Free Today

Pokémon GO: Niantic celebrates its anniversary with an interesting pack that we can claim for free only today, Wednesday, October 6, at the indicated hours. Niantic turns fourteen this Wednesday. The company responsible for games such as Pokémon GO, Ingress or Harrry Potter: Wizards Unite wants to celebrate this event with a gift limited to the entire community of its most successful game, the one based on pocket creatures (celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2021! !). Specifically, the gift they offer is a Limited Item Pack that we can claim for a limited time only today at the indicated hours.

Special Pack – Niantic Anniversary: ​​how to get it in Pokémon GO

Only this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time), players who log in to Pokémon GO will be able to find a Special Pack in the Store section that will include the following items. It can be claimed only once and will be automatically added to our item bag; it is necessary that we have enough free space. Otherwise it will not be possible to add them.

1 Rapid Attack TM

1 Charged Attack MT

50 Poké Ball

1 Lucky Egg

Especially the first two are ideal for teaching our Pokémon movements that they cannot learn under normal conditions, but require this special object. Likewise, if you are trying to raise your Starter level, it is interesting that you approach the raids, make evolutions and exchange gifts right when you start the Lucky Egg, which lasts 40 minutes. Starting at 17:01 (local time) this Special Pack – Niantic Anniversary cannot be claimed in Pokémon GO.

