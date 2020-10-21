Pokémon GO gained new changes in eggs

Taking some players by surprise, Niantic announced that the monsters that hatch from Pokémon GO eggs have been changed once again, to include some animals that were not in the previous relationship.

According to the producer, the changes will affect the 2 km, 5 km and 10 km eggs, with nothing being said about changes in the 7 km items. Another important detail is that these changes appear to cover the gaps left by Larvitar, Absol, Sandile, Scraggy, Trubbish, Pawniard, Vullaby and Deino, which now appear in the 12KM eggs left by the leaders of Team Rocket.

See below which are the monsters that appear in each item from now on, remembering that those that were regional previously remain this way:

2 km – Zubat, Poliwag, Cubone, Magikarp, Mareep, Wooper, Snubull, Volbeat, Illumise, Wailmer, Swablu, Buizel, Buneary, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott and Mincino

5 km – Machop, Farfetch’d, Seel, Voltorb, Lickitung, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Eevee, Pineco, Heracross, Corsola, Ralts, Aron, Torkoal, Feebas, Tropius, Clamperl, Relicanth, Mime Jr., Chatot, Hippopotas, Carnivine , Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Pachirisu, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Maractus, Gothita, Solosis and Bouffalant

10 km – Shinx, Gible, Riolu, Audino, Timburr, Darumaka, Sigilyph, Emolga, Ferroseed, Klink, Elgyem, Litwick, Axew, Golett and Rufflet



