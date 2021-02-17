Pokémon GO: Fletchling, the star of the Community Day

The Pokémon Company makes it official that the Pokémon of the Kalos region is the one chosen as the protagonist of Community Day this March 2021.

It was an open secret: Fletchling will be the featured Pokémon of the Pokémon GO Community Day in March 2021. The Robin Pokémon of the Kalos region, the most characteristic bird with a complete evolutionary line of generation VI, will be the main protagonist of Niantic’s monthly video game community meeting on iOS and Android. Let’s know all the details of the event and what we can expect from the third Community Day of 2021.

Date, time and characteristics of March Community Day – Fletchling

Following Machop and Roselia’s Community Day, a sixth-generation contender has been chosen to headline the community’s most anticipated moment of the month. It will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Again, and as has been customary since last year, we will have a total of six hours of event to try to get a perfect Talonflame, Full IVs and, if we are lucky, even a shiny / variocolor one.

During the hours of the event, Fletchling (Normal / Flying type) will be seen more frequently in the wild; but the interesting thing about these species during Community Day is that if we evolve to Fletchinder (Fire / Flying type) between 11:00 and 17:00 (or up to two hours after the event ends; 19:00 ), the final resulting Talonflame (Fire / Flying type) will learn Scorch.

Evolve Fletchling to Fletchinder: 25 candies

Evolve Fletchinder to Talonflame: 100 candies

Bonus: x3 in XP and incense for three hours

Regarding bonuses, this Community Day will have triple (x3) in experience points per capture, while the incenses will be activated for three hours (180 minutes). Incenses are especially recommended in territories with mobility restrictions. If you are in a perimeter restricted area, it is recommended that you stay close to your home and activate the incenses: they are used to attract Pokémon within your range. In addition, the Daily Free Pack of objects is still active.

Niantic confirms that a Community Day Pack will be available in the Store for 1280 Pokécoins that will include 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Pokocho and a fast attack elite TM. For $ 1 we can access the exclusive special investigation story of Fletching Community Day: The Most Daring Bird. Finally, if we take snapshots during Community Day, we can get some surprises.

Once the date of the event approaches, from MeriStation we will have our corresponding guide to this Community Day in March 2021 dedicated to Fletchling.