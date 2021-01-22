Pokémon GO: fined for breaking lock in UK

At the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, some Pokémon GO players were fined in Europe for not following the lockdown and going out to capture monsters. Almost a year later, a resident of England decided to do the same and ended up fined.

According to a BBC report, the player in question decided to travel from Bendworth to Kenilworth in search of creatures. However, the Warwickshire police (where Kenilworth is located) ended up finding the player and imposing a £ 200 fine for the fact that he had no justifiable reason for leaving the house.

“Everyone needs to do their part to ensure that the virus is not going to spread quickly. We want to remind people that they shouldn’t leave the house without a strong reason, ”said a police spokesman to the BBC team.