Pokémon GO – Festival Of Colors Event: Date, Bonus, Oricorio Debut And More

Pokémon GO: Oricorio will make his debut in Niantic’s iOS and Android game. We tell you all the details of the Festival of Colors 2022, which brings news. Niantic has confirmed all the details of the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2022 world event. As part of the Alola Season, this event will arrive in a few days to the iOS and Android game loaded with content and the debut of Oricorio, the great contribution of this festival; and it will do so with particularities in each region. Let’s find out all the bonuses of the event, the exact dates and what Pokémon we can capture during the days of celebration.

Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2022: date, times and characteristics

The Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2022 runs from Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.; always local time. During this period, all Trainers in the game will be able to benefit from these bonuses worldwide:

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours (180 minutes).

The Snapshots will have surprises: we can find Shiny Pokémon if we are lucky.

Pokémon debuts at the Festival of Colors 2022: Oricorio and regions

Depending on the region or continent we are in, Oricorio will make his Pokémon GO debut in a different style. The Dance Pokémon, known for its dances, will appear in all four styles; in Europe, Spain included, we will see him with the Passionate Style.

Oricorio Passionate Style: will appear in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Oricorio Animated Style: will appear in America

Placid Style Oricorio: will appear in the islands of Africa, Asia, Pacific and the Caribbean

Oricorio Refined Style: will appear in the Asia-Pacific region