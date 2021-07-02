Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Will Have A Face-To-Face Event In 22 Cities

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Spain is one of the confirmed countries for the Pokémon GO Festival 2021, which against prognosis will hold special public celebrations. Niantic has confirmed a surprise for the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 (Pokémon GO Festival 2021) that we did not expect: there will be in-person celebrations. The company informs through a statement in its official bug that there will be face-to-face events in a total of 22 cities around the world, so that the event will not be 100% online, as planned. Spain is one of the countries that will host one of these meetings. Let’s know all the details and the complete list of confirmed cities.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: All the cities that will have a face-to-face event

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will take place on July 17 and 18, each with its own activities, legendary Pokémon, surprises like Meloetta and a price that drops from the usual $ 14.99 to $ 5. The hours do not change, from 10:00 to 18:00, local time, but at certain points – more details soon – in the following cities we will be able to participate in person in special celebrations. In Spain, Seville is the chosen city.

To participate in these face-to-face events it is necessary to register through this link. It is completely free, but places are limited.

“Do not worry, the game experience of the Pokémon GO Festival 2021 will remain the same for everyone around the world,” they begin by saying, making it clear that there will be no advantages for the selected cities. “However, Trainers who attend these celebrations in person will have photo opportunities while exploring the city.”