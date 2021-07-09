Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Wave Of New Details And Benefits For Having A Ticket

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Niantic confirms new details about the expected Pokémon GO Festival 2021, which will coincide with the fifth anniversary of the iOS and Android game. The Pokémon Company and Niantic have confirmed new details of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021. After announcing many aspects related to this Festival of the game for iOS and Android, which is celebrated coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the game, it is time to learn more What advantages will those who get a ticket ($ 5; price reduced compared to the usual $ 14.99) and enjoy the largest annual Pokémon GO meeting on July 17 and 18.

Special features of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021

All Coaches will be able to make up to six special exchanges per day from Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. CEST to Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

Pikachu wearing a special Meloetta hat will appear in the wild during event hours on Saturday and Sunday. If we are lucky, he will appear shiny / shiny.

During event hours on Saturday, July 17 (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM), the following Pokémon will appear in raids:

One-star raids: Ponyta de Galar and Zigzagoon de Galar with hats inspired by Meloetta; also Deino.

Three-star raids: Weezing de Galar, Hitmontop, and Cranidos.

If we evolve to Kirlia (the evolution of Ralts) during the event on Saturday or Sunday we can get Gardevoir with Syncro Noise.

If we evolve to Vibrava (the evolution of Trapinch) during the event on Saturday or Sunday we can get Flygon with Tierra Viva.