Pokémon GO Fest 2021: July 18 | Challenges and how to complete investigations

The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 special event ends this afternoon; We help you to meet all the challenges and overcome the investigations on time. The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is still active and today, Sunday, July 18, is an important day. Both for the activities that we can carry out, and for being the last day of the event. So that you do not miss any details, we tell you all the steps to complete both the special investigation and the temporary investigation in the Niantic title.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 | Special Research Challenges

Step 1

Transfer 20 Pokémon

Take 2 Snapshots of Pokémon

Fight in 3 raids

Step 2

Win 5 raids

Make 5 great throws

Catch 20 Pokémon of different species

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 | Temporary research challenges

Raid Combat (x8)