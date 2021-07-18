Pokémon GO Fest 2021: July 18 | Challenges and how to complete investigations

The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 special event ends this afternoon; We help you to meet all the challenges and overcome the investigations on time. The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is still active and today, Sunday, July 18, is an important day. Both for the activities that we can carry out, and for being the last day of the event. So that you do not miss any details, we tell you all the steps to complete both the special investigation and the temporary investigation in the Niantic title.
Pokémon GO Fest 2021 | Special Research Challenges
Step 1
Transfer 20 Pokémon
Take 2 Snapshots of Pokémon
Fight in 3 raids
Step 2
Win 5 raids
Make 5 great throws
Catch 20 Pokémon of different species
Pokémon GO Fest 2021 | Temporary research challenges
Raid Combat (x8)