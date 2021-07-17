Pokémon GO Fest 2021: how to get Galar’s Pikachu, Ponyta

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: We explain how to get these Pokémon with a Meloetta hat during the Pokémon GO Festival 2021. Only during July 17 and 18. The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 begins this weekend and only during this weekend. The most important event of the year in the Niantic game for iOS and Android invites millions of Trainers from around the world to buy the ticket and enjoy two days full of activities, investigations, missions, legendary, a special singular Pokémon ( Meloetta) and themed creatures like the ones that are now protagonists. We explain how to get Pikachu, Ponyta and Zigzagoon de Galar with Meloetta hats.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: ticket price and how long it lasts

The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will last for only two days and only for a few hours. Every minute counts, so we recommend that you take note so you don’t miss anything. The event is held on Saturday July 17 and Sunday July 18. It is essential to have a ticket to play. It can be purchased from the Pokémon GO store at a price of 5 dollars (5.49 euros).

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – Day 1: Saturday, July 17 from 10:00 to 18:00 (local time).

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – Day 2: Sunday, July 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (local time).