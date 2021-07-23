Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Grossed $21 Million in Two Days

The 2021 edition of Pokémon GO Fest took place last weekend, on July 17th and 18th, bringing together several players from around the globe to carry out varied activities on Saturday and Sunday. Many got some extras after purchasing the event pass (as well as items like Incubators and a few others), and those sales were quite profitable for Niantic.

According to a survey carried out by the Sensor Tower team (and published by the Eurogamer website), the two-day event generated US$ 21 million for the producer’s coffers. The study also indicates that Saturday was the most profitable overall, reaching the point of becoming one of the most profitable days for the producer so far.

players’ journey

Added to this, Niantic also revealed some data associated with the event. Over the two days, 1.5 billion Pokémon were captured, and the game saw the mark of 23 million Raids completed, 900 million PokéStops rotated and 125 million kilometers walked.

“Thank you coaches for making this year’s GO Fest so special. We’re happy to see how much you enjoyed the event, whether it’s playing at home or at a local park, or even in one of our celebratory cities. We look forward to the day when we can all celebrate together in the same place”, says the statement from the producer.