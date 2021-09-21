Pokémon GO – Fashion Week 2021 Event: How To Complete Missions And Rewards

Pokémon GO: We tell you how to complete the exclusive temporary investigation of the Fashion Week event, which stars Furfrou, the Poodle Pokémon. Pokémon GO Fashion Week 2021 has already started. For a week, the universe of Niantic’s game for iOS and Android is colored with elegance for a Fashion Week marked by the debut of Furfrou, the Poodle Pokémon that we originally met in the Kalos region. And yes, we have a temporary investigative assignment on the occasion of the event. We explain below how to complete the five phases with all their missions and their rewards. If you want Pokémon dressed in fashion, do not hesitate to complete it.

Fashion Week 2021 event in Pokémon GO: date, time and characteristics

The Fashion Week 2021 event has started this Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available until Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time. Only during these days can we find Pokémon like Butterfree, Sneasel and Blitzle dressed in the latest fashion, added to those of Fashion Week 2020, such as Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx and Croagunk. The biggest exponent, however, is Furfrou, the Poodle Pokémon, who makes his debut with all his haircuts and shapeshifting with a new mechanic. Without further ado, we will tell you how to complete all the missions and what are the official rewards for completing them.

Phase 1 of 5

Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle, or Furfrou in the wild (maximum three per day) – Encounter Kricketot.

Make 5 Good Throws: Meet Skitty.

Fight against a fashionable trainer: 1000 XP

Rewards: Blitzle encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Poké Ball

Phase 2 of 5

Use 5 super effective charged attacks: encounter with Mareep.

Make 5 Curve Ball Throws – Meet Roselia.

Hatch 1 Egg: Encounter Cottonee.

Rewards: encounter with Butterfree dressed in fashion, 1000 XP, 10 Poké Ball.

Phase 3 of 5

Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild – meet Roselia dressed in fashion.

Make 5 curve ball throws in a row: Meet Croagunk in fashionable clothes.

Fight against 3 fashionable trainers: 3000 XP.

Rewards: encounter with Furfrou, 1000 XP, 10 Super Ball.

Phase 4 of 5

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks: Meet Kirlia in Fashionable Dress.

Make 3 great throws in a row: Meet Gothita.

Win a Raid in Under 60 Seconds – Encounter Burmy.

Rewards: encounter with Sneasel dressed in fashion, 1000 XP, 10 Ultra Ball.

Phase 5 of 5

Take a snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk or Frillish in the wild – meet Shinx in fashionable clothes.

Make three great curveball throws in a row: Meet Minccino.

Fight against 5 fashionable trainers: 5000 XP.

Rewards: encounter with Frillish, 2000 Stardust, Furfour wig for the avatar.