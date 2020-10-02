Pokémon GO – Fall Celebration Event: Dates, Bonuses

Naintic announces the news that we can find in the game only during the next weekend. Berry Bonus and the arrival of Deerling.

Niantic has announced the brief event that will take place next week in Pokémon GO to celebrate the entrance of fall. October, the month in which we will have a multitude of content on the occasion of Halloween in just a few weeks, will also take advantage for only three days to invite Trainers to join the autumn theme, which will have bonuses and special features on the occasion of the change of season.

Dates and time of the Fall Celebration event in Pokémon GO

From next Friday, October 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CEST until Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST (just over three days), Pokémon GO players will be able to access everything that we will see at continuation. We recommend taking all possible precautions to participate, since they are activities that require travel and some presence; it is not easy to do everything from home. Let’s take a look.

Features of the fall event in Pokémon GO

During the event, all Berries will be twice as effective, including improved versions of them, when we give them as treats to our fellow Pokémon.

We will earn twice as much Candy as normal when we catch a Pokémon with Pinia Berry.

We will receive Berries more frequently when turning the Photodisks of the PokéStops and Gyms.

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild: Oddish, Vulpix, Bayleef, Hoothoot, Sudowoodo, Yanma, Pineco, Zigzagoon, Seedot, Shroomish, Burmy Plant Trunk, and Foongus.

If we are lucky, Vulpix will appear in varicolored form when hatching 5km Eggs. This is the Vulpix of the Kanto region, not the regional variant of Alola.

Deerling, the seasonal Pokémon we met in the Unova region capable of changing its color based on the season, will debut in Pokémon GO. On this occasion and as we could imagine, her debut in the game will be in the Autumn Form.

In other news related to Pokémon GO, we take the opportunity to remember that we have already published our monthly article with all the raid bosses in the game; in this case, for the rotation of the week of October 2 to 9. Also, all the research, rewards and shiny Pokémon this month added to the details of the next Community Day, which will have Charmander as the main protagonist.



