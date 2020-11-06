Pokémon GO – Event ‘Animation Week’: Dates, missions

We review the 11 phases of this special investigation on the occasion of the premiere of the Pokémon Travel series with Ash and Goh. All missions.
Pokémon GO is celebrating. On the occasion of the premiere of the new season of the animated series, Pokémon Travel, which airs from Monday to Thursday at 19:15 (CET) in Spain through Boing (Mediaset), the Niantic game has activated an investigation special, an event with no less than 11 phases with tasks and rewards that are motivated by recognizable creatures from the series and the movies. This is the “Animation Week” event.
Dates and details of the event ‘Animation Week’ in Pokémon GO
After breaking down our guide to Lugia in the raids, which will be available only for a few days this first half of November, from this Friday, November 6, 2020 at 08:00 local time until Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 22:00 local time, Pokémon GO players will find Pikachu with Globetrotter Cap, the cap that Ash Ketchum is wearing right now in the animated series; and we can see it shiny. Without further ado, let’s go through the eleven phases of this special investigation step by step so that you do not miss any mission or rewards.
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 1 of 11]
Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Berry Frambu
Transfer 1 Pokémon: 3 Super Potion
Make 3 Good Throws: 5 Poké Balls
Rewards: Wandering Pikachu encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 2 of 11]
Fight against another trainer: 3 Hyper Potion
Combat in a raid: 3 Revive
Win a raid: 1 incense
Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 3 of 11]
Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Recruits – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
Catch 2 Pokemon with Favorable Weather: 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
Catch 3 Grass-type Pokémon: 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
Rewards: Ivysaur encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 4 of 11]
Give your partner 3 candies: 3 Berry Frambu
Win 1 heart with your partner: 3 Pinia Berry
Earn 1 candy when walking with your partner: 5 Latano Berry
Rewards: Snorlax encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 5 of 11]
Catch 3 Bug-type Pokémon: 3 Pinia Berry
Use 3 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: 3 Super Ball
Make an Excellent Throw – Encounter Venonat
Rewards: Scyther encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 6 of 11]
Combat in a gym 2 times: 1 MT (fast attack)
Win a battle in a Pokémon Gym: encounter with Hariyama
Fight a Trainer Match: 3 Super Potion
Rewards: 1 MT (Charged Attack), 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 7 of 11]
Hatch 1 Pokémon Egg: Encounter Tentacool
Spin 3 Photodiscs from PokéStops or Gyms: Meet Croagunk
Spin 3 Photodiscs from PokéStops or Gyms: Encounter Piplup
Rewards: Psyduck encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 8 of 11]
Make 3 Good Throws in a Row: Encounter Cyndaquil
Catch 1 Flying-type Pokémon – Encounter HootHoot
Purify 1 Pokémon: 1 Pokémon Egg
Rewards: Fearow encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 9 of 11]
Hatch 3 Pokémon: 2 Silver Pinia Berry
Give more power to a Pokémon 3 times: encounter with Dratini
Transfer 5 Pokémon: Dewgong encounter
Rewards: 1 Dragon Scale, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 10 of 11]
Catch 5 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Ball
Make 3 Great Throws: Encounter Magnemite
Combat in 1 Raid: 3 Revive
Rewards: Gengar encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 11 of 11]
Claim your reward: 1000 XP
Claim your reward: 1000 XP
Claim your reward: 1000 XP
Rewards: Wandering Pikachu encounter, 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP