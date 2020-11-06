Pokémon GO – Event ‘Animation Week’: Dates, missions

We review the 11 phases of this special investigation on the occasion of the premiere of the Pokémon Travel series with Ash and Goh. All missions.

Pokémon GO is celebrating. On the occasion of the premiere of the new season of the animated series, Pokémon Travel, which airs from Monday to Thursday at 19:15 (CET) in Spain through Boing (Mediaset), the Niantic game has activated an investigation special, an event with no less than 11 phases with tasks and rewards that are motivated by recognizable creatures from the series and the movies. This is the “Animation Week” event.

Dates and details of the event ‘Animation Week’ in Pokémon GO

After breaking down our guide to Lugia in the raids, which will be available only for a few days this first half of November, from this Friday, November 6, 2020 at 08:00 local time until Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 22:00 local time, Pokémon GO players will find Pikachu with Globetrotter Cap, the cap that Ash Ketchum is wearing right now in the animated series; and we can see it shiny. Without further ado, let’s go through the eleven phases of this special investigation step by step so that you do not miss any mission or rewards.

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 1 of 11]

Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Berry Frambu

Transfer 1 Pokémon: 3 Super Potion

Make 3 Good Throws: 5 Poké Balls

Rewards: Wandering Pikachu encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 2 of 11]

Fight against another trainer: 3 Hyper Potion

Combat in a raid: 3 Revive

Win a raid: 1 incense

Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 3 of 11]

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Recruits – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 2 Pokemon with Favorable Weather: 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 3 Grass-type Pokémon: 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Rewards: Ivysaur encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 4 of 11]

Give your partner 3 candies: 3 Berry Frambu

Win 1 heart with your partner: 3 Pinia Berry

Earn 1 candy when walking with your partner: 5 Latano Berry

Rewards: Snorlax encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 5 of 11]

Catch 3 Bug-type Pokémon: 3 Pinia Berry

Use 3 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: 3 Super Ball

Make an Excellent Throw – Encounter Venonat

Rewards: Scyther encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 6 of 11]

Combat in a gym 2 times: 1 MT (fast attack)

Win a battle in a Pokémon Gym: encounter with Hariyama

Fight a Trainer Match: 3 Super Potion

Rewards: 1 MT (Charged Attack), 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 7 of 11]

Hatch 1 Pokémon Egg: Encounter Tentacool

Spin 3 Photodiscs from PokéStops or Gyms: Meet Croagunk

Spin 3 Photodiscs from PokéStops or Gyms: Encounter Piplup

Rewards: Psyduck encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 8 of 11]

Make 3 Good Throws in a Row: Encounter Cyndaquil

Catch 1 Flying-type Pokémon – Encounter HootHoot

Purify 1 Pokémon: 1 Pokémon Egg

Rewards: Fearow encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 9 of 11]

Hatch 3 Pokémon: 2 Silver Pinia Berry

Give more power to a Pokémon 3 times: encounter with Dratini

Transfer 5 Pokémon: Dewgong encounter

Rewards: 1 Dragon Scale, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 10 of 11]

Catch 5 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Ball

Make 3 Great Throws: Encounter Magnemite

Combat in 1 Raid: 3 Revive

Rewards: Gengar encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

‘Animation Week’ event in Pokémon GO [Phase 11 of 11]

Claim your reward: 1000 XP

Claim your reward: 1000 XP

Claim your reward: 1000 XP

Rewards: Wandering Pikachu encounter, 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP



