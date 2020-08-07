Pokémon GO – Enigma Week (Ultrabonus): dates

We detail the Pokémon GO Enigma Week with its dates and times, Pokémon that we can catch such as Elgyem and Deoxys, news, prizes and more.

Once Dragon Week in Pokémon GO is over, we enter fully into the second week, the Enigma week. Following the successful Pokémon GO Fest 2020, which has been produced digitally in order to accommodate the restrictions caused by COVID-19, those with a ticket to the annual event have additional access to 32 global challenges in the form of ultrabonuses. We are talking about three weeks of 8 global challenges and here we offer you a review about the news, features, content and special Pokémon that Week 2, the Enigma Week will have.

Dates and times of the Enigma Week (Ultrabonus)

From Friday, August 7 at 10:00 p.m. CEST to Friday, August 14 at 10:00 p.m. CEST.

Among the featured Pokémon that we can catch and add to our collection this week are the mysterious Elgyem and the powerful Deoxys. Next we leave you detailed the rest of the characteristics of the event.

Characteristics of the Enigma Week (Ultrabonus)

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild: Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, and Elgyem.

The following Pokémon will appear when hatching 7 km Eggs: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock, and Elgyem.

The following Pokémon will be available in raids: Bronzong, Claydol, Elgyem, and the Unown U, L, T, R, and A.

For a limited period of time, the luckiest Trainers may encounter a Shiny Unown. As indicated on the official website of the game, it seems that these Unown variocolor will hide again when the Enigma Week ends. “Don’t worry, we will tell you if we see them again in the future,” says Niantic.

Deoxys will be available on five-star raids. Hopefully we might find you a Shiny Deoxys.

And, with a little extra luck, we can find a Shiny Staryu.



