Pokemon GO: Dratini Raid Guide (Best Counters and Weaknesses)

Dratini will return to Pokémon GO raids from 10:00 local time on July 6, 2022 to July 12, 2022. Dragon—type Pokemon are a rarer find under normal conditions, which makes this raid one of the best opportunities to score points. Brilliant raid rates are set at 1/500. As part of the celebration of the anniversary of Pokémon GO, dedicated to the 6th anniversary of the game, coaches will be able to meet with Dratini in raids with 1 star. It can be caught between 529-717 CP depending on the level of the trainer, which makes it an easy single opportunity for people with experience in Pokémon GO raids. Players can earn 1 raid pass per day by rotating a photo in the gym.

Dratini is a pure Dragon type Pokemon, which makes it weak to dragon, ice and fairy type attacks, but resistant to fire, grass, water and electric type attacks. Dragon-type attacks will be less effective for steel and will have no effect on fairies. Attracting any fully developed starter Pokemon, such as Venusaurus, will not bring much benefit to the trainer. Using a Steel type like the Stylix will not give the trainer any super-efficient moves, but he will receive less damage from Dratini attacks.

The best counterparties for Dratini are legendary Pokemon with high CP or mega-developed Pokemon, such as Mega Charizard X in Pokémon GO, Mega Latios and Mega Latias, Zekrom, Rayquaza, Mega Altaria and Mega Abomasnow. Players most likely won’t need to use that kind of power against a 1-star raid unless they plan to do a lot of Dratini raids quickly. There are simpler and more affordable options.

Easy counteractions to Dratini in Pokémon GO

The Best Dragon Counters for Dratini

Dragonite: Evolves from Dratini | Fast Move — Dragon Tail, Charged Move — OutrageSalamence: Evolves from Bagon | Fast Move — Dragon Tail, Charged Move — OutrageGarchomp: Evolves from Gible | Fast Movement — Dragon Tail, Charged Movement — Frenzy, Draddigon | Fast Movement — Dragon Tail, Charged Movement — Dragon Claw Tirantrum | Fast movement — Dragon’s Tail, Charged movement — Frenzy

The Best fairy counters for Dratini

Gardevoir: Evolves from Ralz | Fast Movement — Charm, Charged Movement — Dazzling Brilliance Togekiss: Develops from Togepi | Fast Move – Charm, Charged Move – Dazzling GleamSylveon: develops from Eevee | Fast Movement — Charm, Charged Movement — Dazzling Brilliance Primarina: develops from Popplio | Fast Movement — Charm, Charged Movement — Lunar flash

The Best Ice Counters for Dratini

Weavile: Evolves from Sneasel | Fast Move — Ice Shard, Charged Move — AvalancheGlaceon: Evolves from Eevee | Fast Movement – Ice Breath, Charged Movement – Avalanchefroslass: Evolves from Snorunt |Fast Movement – Powdery Snow, Charged Movement – Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Evolves from Galarian Darumaka | Fast Movement — Ice Fang, Charged movement — Avalanche

Dratini is also available during the July Pokémon GO Field Research Awards.