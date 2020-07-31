Pokémon GO – Dragon Week: dates and features

The Niantic game will kick off the first week of August with Pokémon like Exeggutor from Alola, Horsea, Dratini, and Bagon more frequently.

We ended the month of July and started August with a multitude of new activities and events for Pokémon GO. After the successful (and lucrative) Pokémon GO Fest 2020, which took place in a completely digital way, those who got a ticket for the annual event also had additional access to 32 global challenges in the form of ultrabonuses. We are talking about three weeks of 8 global challenges. Here, we will go over Week 1, Dragon Week.

Dragon Week in Pokémon GO – Ultrabonus Week 1

As usual, we have to start by talking about the dates. Once the eight global challenges of the Pokémon GO Fest are finished, we will have unlocked Dragon Week, where as the name indicates, we will have the presence of Dragon-type species much more frequently than usual. These challenges start on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 22:00 CEST and will end on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 22:00 CEST.

Features: what awaits us during Dragon Week

Let’s now move on to the challenges scheduled for this week 1 of the GO Fest Ultrabonus. Broadly speaking, on the one hand we will have the appearance in the wild of Dragon-type species more frequently than usual: Exeggutor of Alola, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu and Bagon; even if we are lucky we can find Gible variocolor / shiny.

We continue with the hatching of Eggs, for those who like walking. The following Pokémon may be the result of hatching 7 km Eggs: Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu and Bagon. Likewise, Gible and Deino will also appear when hatching 7 km Eggs; although less frequently.

When it comes to Raiding, Rayquaza will be visible on five-star raids. If we complete the Temporary Investigation of that week we will not find one but two Deino and even varicolour. The dates for this temporary challenge are the same: from Friday, July 31, 2020 at 22:00 CEST until Friday, August 7, 2020 at 22:00 CEST.

Thereafter, Week 2 of the Ultrabonus, Enigma Week, will begin. We remember that the Community Day in August will feature Magikarp. We review all the details here.



