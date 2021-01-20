Pokémon GO – Dragon Type Incense Day with Mareep

This Sunday the new Incense Day takes place, which will also allow us to meet Mega Ampharos in the mega raids.

Niantic has confirmed that this Sunday, January 24, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon GO players will be able to participate in the first Incense Day of 2021. During this event, Pokémon from Electric and Dragon type, among others, will be seen more frequently than usual in the wild, as we will see below. Also, they confirm that newcomer Mega Ampharos (guide to defeat him in raids here) will also be present.

Mareep, protagonist of Incense Day in January 2021 in Pokémon GO

Mareep is the featured Pokémon of the event. The Generation II Electric-type creature, the first form in the evolutionary line continued by Flaaffy and Ampharos, will appear regularly in the wild, especially attracted to incense, and may come out in its shiny / variocolor variant.

The studio in charge of the game confirms that, if we evolve our Mareeps into Flaaffy during the event, we will get an Ampharos with the exclusive attack from the previous Community Day, Dragon Pulse, which is a move that cannot be learned under normal conditions.

Incense will attract Electric and Dragon-type Pokémon

Incense, how could it be otherwise, will also attract the attention of other Pokémon (see schedules at the bottom of the news). As mentioned, during the hours of celebration of Incense Day this Sunday we will find other Electric-type species such as Pikachu, Magnemite, Voltorb, Chinchou, Mareep, Plusle and Minun; also Stunfisk, even in shiny / variocolor form.

During the event hours, some Dragon-type Pokémon and others whose evolutions are Dragon-type will appear attracted to the incense. Highlights: Horsea, Dratini, Mareep, Trapinch, Vibrava and Swablu. If we are lucky, we will have encounters with Bagon. This is how the hours are stipulated:

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Electric-type Pokémon.

From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Dragon-type Pokémon and Pokémon whose evolutions are Dragon-type.

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Electric-type Pokémon.

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Dragon-type Pokémon and Pokémon whose evolutions are Dragon-type.