Pokemon GO: Dialga Five Star RaidGuide (Best Counters and Weaknesses)

Dialga is a legendary Pokemon made of steel and dragon, which players can encounter in raids in Pokémon Go. Dialga comes from Generation 4 and was one of the three legendary Pokemon that created Sinno, first appearing in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum. For a limited time, Dialga returns to Five Star Raids in Pokémon Go.

As a Steel and Dragon-type Pokemon, Dialga is weak to combat and ground movements in Pokémon Go. Thus, any Pokemon with these attributes is best used to counter Dialge in a five-star raid. However, Dialga is resistant to many types of movements: beetles, electric, flying, grass, ordinary, poisonous, psychic, stone, steel and water. Players should take care of building a team that doesn’t have any of these types of Pokemon, as Dialga is quite complex with a whopping 53,394 CP as a five-star raid boss.

The best counters for Dialga in Pokémon Go Raid are Pheromose, Lucario, Conceldurr, Brelum, Excadrill and Garchomp. All of these Pokemon are either combat or ground Pokemon with powerful fast and charged movements, so players should create and strengthen this team before facing Dialga in battle.

How to Resist Dialga in a Pokémon Go Raid

Since combat and ground attacks cause the most damage to the Dialge in Pokémon Go, players should create a team with strong combat and ground fast and charged movements. The list below includes some of the strongest fighting and ground Pokemon in the game based on their attack characteristics.

Pheromosis – Type: Insect and Fight | Best set of movements: Fast movement — Low blow with 6 damage, Charged movement — Focus-explosion with 140 damage Lucario — Type: Combat and Steel | Lucario evolves from Riolu with 50 candies | Best set of techniques: Fast Movement — Counteraction with 12 damage, Charged movement — Melee with 100 damage Conkledurr — Type: Brawl | Conkledurr evolves from Timburr and Gurgurr with 250 candies | Best set of techniques: Fast movement — Counteraction with damage 12, Charged movement — Focus-explosion with damage 140Brelum — Type: Grass and Fight | Breloom develops from Shroomish with 50 Candies | Best Set of Techniques: Fast movement — Counteraction with damage 12, Charged movement — Dynamic strike with damage 90excadrill — Type: Earth and steel | Excadrill develops from Drillbur with 50 candies | The best set of techniques: Fast Movement — Mud Slap with 18 damage, Charged Movement — Earthquake with 140 damage Garchomp — Type: Dragon and Earth | Garchomp evolves from Gible and Gabite with 125 candies | Best set of movements: Fast Movement — Mud Shot with 5 damage, Charged Movement — Earthquake with a force of 140