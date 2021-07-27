Pokémon GO details the events of August; Ultrabonus, raids, featured hours …

Pokémon GO: The effect of the coronavirus has not yet ended. Despite the progress of the vaccination campaign in different countries, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc. In any case, the mandatory confinements have disappeared (except for some night curfews), so it is possible, with the caution that the situation requires, to enjoy Pokémon GO on the streets. Through the official website, The Pokémon Company and Niantic have confirmed the events (Community Day included) that they will celebrate during the month of August, as well as the Ultra Bonuses.

Community Day will take place between August 14 and 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in Spanish peninsular time. “To celebrate Community Day with Eevee, you will find stickers inspired by this Pokémon and its evolutions. You will get them by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts and buying them in the in-game Store, although stickers inspired by Eevee evolutions will only be available in the Store. ”

To continue, the research achievement meetings will start this same August 1 at 10:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and will continue until September 1, 2021 at the same time. Users will be able to find Chimecho, not to mention that research achievements will continue to grant double XP thanks to the Season of Discoveries. On the other hand, a unique bundle will be available every Monday in August that includes a remote raid pass and other additional items.

Featured Pokémon in Raids

These Pokémon will appear in five-star raids in August.

Dialga will continue to appear in five-star raids until Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might spot a shiny one!

Palkia will appear in five-star raids from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Hopefully, you might come across a Shiny one!

Stay tuned for updates on which Pokémon will appear in 5-Star Raids after August 20.

Additionally, we will also enjoy the presence of the following mega-evolved Pokémon in mega raids:

Mega-Charizard X will continue to appear in Mega Raids until Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM local time.

Mega-Ampharos will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time).

Mega-Beedrill will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time).

Mega-Pidgeot will appear in Mega Raids from Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time).