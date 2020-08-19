Pokémon GO: detailed ultrabonus Dragon Week

The Pokémon Company offers the main news, dates and features of this event to compensate for the technical problems reported.

Niantic and The Pokémon Company have announced how the Pokémon GO compensation event will be due to the technical problems that took place during the Ultrabonus Dragon Week, where among others the hatching of Eggs of creatures like Deino, which does not it practically never appeared.

Date and characteristics of the ultrabonus compensation event

It will be from this Friday, August 21 until Wednesday, August 26 when this restart of the Dragon Week takes place, as specified in the official communication published. “Due to technical issues that occurred during Dragon Week, we are holding a global compensation event from Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. local) ”, they say. The event, therefore, is global in nature, not only in the countries most affected by technical problems.

During the hours of celebration of this ultrabonus Dragon Week retry, Pokémon GO Trainers will be able to play a new temporary Investigation with the same rewards as the original, although the tasks have changed. The rest of last week’s features, such as the featured Pokémon that appeared most frequently in the wild, will not be active, however.



