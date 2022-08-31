Pokemon GO: Deoxys Raid Guide | Counters and Weaknesses

Pokemon GO combat raid enthusiasts are most successful when they take the time to study the strengths and weaknesses of each boss before embarking on any of the more challenging fights. When it comes to legendary and mega-raids, it is absolutely necessary to do this in advance so that no precious resources (time, raid passes and the maximum number of revivals) are wasted due to unsuccessful attempts. When it comes to Deoxys and its many forms, this part of the planning is not as confusing as it might seem at first glance.

In Pokemon GO, players have a chance to fight various forms of Deoxys. Depending on the current Battle Raid rotation, players may encounter Normal Form, Attack Form, Defense Form or Speed Form Deoxys in Legendary Battle Raid locations. Fortunately, there aren’t four different sets of weaknesses and techniques to master. Each form of Deoxys belongs to a purely psychic type, which means that they all have common weaknesses in relation to attacks such as Bugs, Darkness and Ghosts.

Trainers should be able to prepare a single overall strategy for the combat team and feel confident going into battle against any form of Deoxis (provided they bring enough friends with them to fight). There are some very powerful mega counters that can be used in Deoxys combat raids, but players can definitely do without this strategy if they lack mega energy resources.

Weaknesses of Deoxys (all forms)

Because of its pure Psychic type, Deoxys (regardless of form) is weak to movements like Bugs, Darkness and Ghosts.

The best Deoxys counters

Gengar (Mega) – Licking/Shadow Ball Houndum (Mega) – Growling/Rough Game Gyarados (Mega) – Pheromose Bite/Crunch – Beetle Bite/Beetle Buzzing Darkray – Growl/Shadow Ball Giratin (Origin) – Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Chandelier – Hex/Shadow Ball Hydreigon – Bite/Dark Pulse Gengar – Lick/Shadow Ball Beedrill (Mega) – Bug Bite/X-Scissor Mewtwo – Psycho Cut/Shadow Ball

Even with an ideal composition of opponents, Deoxis can be a very difficult combat raid. This means that trainers should try to engage at least three or four friends who also use strategically planned counter lineups. Take the time to invest some Stardust, Candy and TM to fine tune the counter before spending any Premium Raid Pass on this fight. The most experienced players can beat Deoxy in small groups if they have the right friendship bonuses and weather bonuses, but a group of five or more people is a much safer bet for the average player.

Be sure to come back soon to find out more news, updates and Pokemon GO strategy guides. In the meantime, good luck, coach!

Pokemon GO is now available in some regions on mobile devices.