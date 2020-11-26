Pokémon GO: December events will feature Kyurem

Pokémon GO will have a busy event in the month of December. Niantic, the game’s producer, released next month’s news, including Kyurem’s return to level 5 raids, and Mega Abomasnow’s debut in the mobile game.

In addition, players will be able to receive Lapras and Unova Darumaka as an Extraordinary Discovery reward, and for that, they will need to complete the seven daily stamps. Trainers will still receive a bonus on the Experience Points acquired.

Mega Abomasnow makes its debut on Pokémon GO from December 1st. Megaevolution is part of the celebration of the holiday season. However, Mega Blastoise will no longer appear in raids.

And every Tuesday in December there will be Pokémon Hour. Always between 6 pm and 7 pm (Brasília time), a creature will appear more frequently, in addition to bringing a special bonus. See what they are:

1/12 – Seel with double EP bonus when evolving a creature

8/12 – Swinub with double PE bonus for capturing a creature

12/15 – Surprise Pokémon with candy bonus per capture

12/22 – Snorut with double candy bonus when transferring

12/29 – Snover with double EP bonus when evolving a creature.



