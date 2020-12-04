Pokémon GO – December Community Day: dates

The last Community Day of 2020 will be, like every year, one of celebration. Two consecutive days with a large number of Pokémon available.

Niantic has revealed all the details of the last Community Day of 2020 in Pokémon GO; which will really be two days. After a hectic schedule, with reinvention along the way to cope with the vicissitudes of COVID-19, the hit iOS and Android game will bid farewell to the year with a very special December Community Day: all the featured Pokémon of 2019 and 2020 will appear more frequently. As if it were the Super Smash Bros. saga: everyone is here.

Date and time of December 2020 Community Day in Pokémon GO

According to the official Pokémon GO blog, this December Community Day will be held from Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 06:00 to Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 22:00 local time. In other words, all weekend, without pause. Pure celebration. Let’s take a look at all the confirmed details.

Pokémon that we will see more frequently in the wild: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot and Piplup.

Pokémon that we will see in the raids: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig and Chimchar.

Pokémon resulting from hatching 2km Eggs: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig and Chimchar.

Pokémon with exclusive moves from Community Days 2019 and 2020:

Evolve a Charmeleon to get a Charizard with Dragonbreath.

Evolve a Kakuna to get a Beedrill that knows Drill.

Evolve a Kadabra to get an Alakazam who knows Counterattack.

Evolve a Haunter to get a Gengar who knows Shadow Fist.

Evolve a Rhydon to get a Rhyperior who knows Rockbreaker.

Evolve an Electabuzz to get an Electivire that knows Flamethrower.

Evolve a Magmar to get a Magmortar that knows Lightning.

Evolve a Magikarp to get a Gyarados that knows Aqua Cola.

Evolve a Porygon2 to get a Porygon-Z that knows Triack.

Evolve a Croconaw to get a Feraligatr that knows Hydrocannon.

Evolve a Piloswine to get a Mamoswine that knows Past Power.

Evolve a Grovyle to get a Sceptile that knows Ferocious Plant.

Evolve a Combusken to get a Blaziken that knows Fiery Ring.

Evolve a Nuzleaf to get a Shiftry that knows Recurring.

Evolve a Kirlia to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows Syncro Noise.

Evolve a Vigoroth to get a Slaking that knows Body Slam.

Evolve a Vibrava to get a Flygon that knows Living Earth.

Evolve a Shelgon to get a Salamence that knows Anger.

Evolve a Grotle to get a Torterra that knows Ferocious Plant.

Evolve a Monferno to get an Infernape that knows Fiery Ring.

Evolve a Prinplup to get an Empoleon that knows Hydrocannon.

On the other hand, it is confirmed that we will have an exclusive temporary investigation of the event with which to obtain, upon completion, a loaded attack elite MT, among other prizes.



