Pokémon GO Dates The Community Days Of March, April And May 2022

Pokémon GO: Niantic confirms the exact dates for the next three Community Days this spring. We take note and review everything we know. Niantic has released the exact dates for the next three Pokémon GO Community Days: March, April, and May. After the Community Day celebrations in January (Spheal; Bulbasaur) and February (Hoppip), it’s time to start thinking about the third, fourth and fifth community days of the successful game for iOS and Android devices, which bring us closer to spring . We review all the official details for the moment.

Dates of the Pokémon GO Community Days in March, April and May (2022)

On the occasion of the end of the Legacy Season, Niantic has anticipated when we will be able to participate in the Community Days of the next season, the details of which will be revealed in the coming days:

The immediate question that players are asking is who will be the protagonist Pokémon of March’s Community Day, which is the closest. Niantic summons us to the next announcements of the blog about the Season to know all the details of the third official Community Day of 2022. However, we are waiting. It is to be hoped that the celebration times will not change: from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on the chosen days; always local time.