Pokémon GO: date, time, bonuses and features

Pokémon GO: For just one day, Pokémom GO players will be able to celebrate friendship with their friends with numerous bonuses that will make some tasks easier.Niantic has introduced the Friendship Day event in Pokémon GO. In order to encourage us to add friends in the game available on iOS and Android as well as celebrate the values of companionship, we will have only one day the opportunity to benefit from certain bonuses; added to the more frequent appearance of Plant-type species. Let’s know the date, time, details and incentives.

The first Pokémom GO Friendship Day event of 2021 will take place this coming Saturday, April 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. It will be then when we have to hurry to complete the collection challenge and benefit from all the bonuses activated in the event.

Grass-type Pokémon will appear more frequently.

If we complete the Friendship Day Collection Challenge before the event ends we will receive 100,000 XP.

If we participate in the global Friendship Day challenge we will be able to receive 20,000 XP for each hour by completing these challenges.

On the map we will see green confetti to welcome the Grass-type Pokémon, more frequent in the wild.

Bonus

More likely to receive a lucky Pokémon when completing trades with friends. This bonus will be active until 5:00 p.m. on April 24.

The distance for exchanges will be extended to 40 km.

Active bonus of x3 in XP for each Pokémon caught

Active incense for three hours (180 minutes)

Baits activated during the event will last three hours (180 minutes)

During the event, Niantic invites us to use the hashtag #PokemonGOfriend to share our captures and experiences with the rest of the players.