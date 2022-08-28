Pokemon GO Dataminer Hints at the Legends of the Sun and Moon

The year 2022 has been a busy one for Pokemon GO with lots of new Pokemon and new events introduced in the popular mobile game. In March, the long-awaited Pokemon creatures of the seventh generation appeared in the game, and the “Season of Alola” added several new Pokemon. Personal events also returned this summer for the first time in three years, as the annual Pokemon GO Fest was held in Berlin, Seattle and Sapporo. Now, a new discovery from data miners suggests that legendary Alola items may be coming soon.

A recent batch of discoveries in the mobile game files included several upcoming updates for Pokemon GO. A quote in the text lines of Professor Willow’s special study “Shining Reunion” attracted the attention of fans, hinting that legendary items of the seventh generation, Solgaleo and Lunala, may soon appear. Dr. Willow mentions that she is surrounded by a “protective presence” that is described as “warm as the sun and calm as the moon.” Given that Pokemon GO is paying a lot of attention to Alola during 2022, the line probably references legendary sun and moon-themed items.

In addition to the dialog, the data miners were also able to discover several potential new features in the game files. Several files related to the Pokemon GO camera feature have been found, including a guide to taking AR photos with Pokemon, as well as a way to share photos. Several files have also been found mentioning the quality of life changes that are expected in the Pokemon GO GO battle League, suggesting that players will soon be able to see the schedule of future seasons of the competitive game mode.

The introduction of Solgaleo and Lunala will happen because the seventh generation of Pokemon has already seen several mythical Pokemon from the era of the Sun and Moon added to GO. Pokemon GO has already welcomed several Pokemon Sun and Moon’s Ultra Beasts participants into the game, with the last one appearing during the live events of GO Fest. A recent teaser from Pokemon GO also suggests that more Ultra Beasts may be added to the game in the near future. At the moment, Pokemon GO features four of the eleven Ultra Beasts since the introduction of Alola in March.

Pokemon GO brought a lot of excitement in the summer, as the mobile game returned to live events in a big way. Along with the previously mentioned return of personal GO Fest events, Pokemon GO joined the Pokemon World Championship for the first time in 2022. After the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there were also rumors that GO might welcome some of the new games. regional variants. Solgaleo and Lunala will be an exciting addition for Pokemon GO fans when they are officially unveiled.

Pokemon GO is now available for mobile devices.