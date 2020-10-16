Pokémon GO confirms Mega Gengar

Niantic anticipates the emergence of the Phantom Pokémon Mega Evolution from the Kanto region. Confirmed date and details of the new event.

Niantic has made official what was an open secret: Halloween will bring with it an event to unlock Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO. Mega Evolutions has become the great attraction of the game for this last quarter of 2020 and, after creatures such as Mega Charizard X / Y, Mega Blastoise, Mega Venusaur, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Beedrill or Mega Houndoom, it is the turn to give up the baton to Ghost-type Pokémon through an event that is very close to starting.

Date and details: new Ghost Pokémon event for Halloween

As stated in the official blog of Pokémon GO, Halloween is very close, but Pokémon GO will begin to show Ghost-type species much more frequently this October 25 with the “Master of the Trapped” event. It will be only on Sunday, October 25 from 08:00 to 22:00 local time when Drifloon appears more frequently in the wild; in addition, we can even find it in a variocolor form. On that day an exclusive event dedicated to this event will be activated.

If we complete the exclusive field research tasks planned for this event, we can find Ghost-type Pokémon and earn Gengar’s Mega Energy. In addition, we will earn additional XP by catching Pokémon with good, excellent and big throws, and with curve balls. It is expected that in the following days (it is expected to be on Halloween) Mega Gengar will be unlocked. We recommend participating in this event to accumulate as much Mega Energy as possible for the activation of the beloved Kanto Pokémon.

We remind you that until October 23, the fearsome Giratina Origin Form is available in Mega Raids; here you have a guide to end it. On the other hand, Team GO Rocket is doing their thing again and has added dark Mewtwo; In this article we talk about his best opponents, missions and rewards; and here how to defeat Giovanni. Another novelty that we must highlight this October is the arrival of the 12 km Eggs, which bring new creatures, as well as all the raid bosses available during this week.



