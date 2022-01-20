Pokémon GO – Central Energy Event: Missions And Rewards

Pokémon GO: We already know all the research tasks of the new Pokémon GO temporary event, which has as its claim the debut of Helioptile. The Pokémon GO Power Center event has already started. Only for a few days, the Legacy Season welcomes this new event in which we have to lend a hand to Spark in his objective to unlock the last lock of the mysterious door; and for this, electrical energy is necessary. We already know all the research missions of the event, whose main protagonist is Helioptile, who makes his debut in the game.

Dates of the Power Plant event: when it starts and when it ends

The Pokémon GO Power Center event takes place from this Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., always local time.

During this week we will be able to access all the missions that we leave below, rotations in the raids of all levels and, above all, the debut of Helioptile (Electric / Normal), the Kalos Pokémon capable of evolving into Heliolisk. We will be able to see it in wild encounters and as a reward in two of the research tasks below.

We mark with an asterisk (*) those Pokémon that can appear in shiny/variocolor form.

Exclusive Field Research — Power Plant Event

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Encounter Electrike*, Joltik, or Helioptile.

Make 3 Curveball Throws: Encounter Magnemite* or Voltorb*.

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon: 25 Mega Energy from Manectric or Ampharos.

Walk 1 km: encounter Helioptile.

Walk 2 km: encounter Alolan Grimer* or Trubbish*.

Walk 4 km: meet Emolga.