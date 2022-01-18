Pokémon GO – Central Energy Event: Date, Time, Helioptile And Return Of Team GO Rocket

Pokémon GO: The Legacy Season continues and leaves us for this end of January with a very special event. Also, it looks like Team GO Rocket is back. Niantic and The Pokémon Company have announced a new event for this January in Pokémon GO: the Power Plant. As veteran fans of the saga will be able to identify, this name makes the Electric type excited, and so it is; In fact, thanks to this event we will be able to capture Helioptile, the Electric/Normal-type Generator Pokémon that we discovered in the sixth generation, for the first time in the iOS and Android game. Let’s find out all the details of the event, including the duration and confirmed features.

Pokémon GO Power Central Event: date, duration and characteristics

The Pokémon GO Power Center event will be held from this Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., always local time. A whole week in which Spark has a feeling that unlocking the last of the locks on the door (Legacy Season story arc) requires an Electric-type Pokémon to supply that energy. What better way than with creatures like Magnemite, Voltorb, or Helioptile, the Power Generator Pokémon. All of them will spawn in the wild.

Helioptile debuts in Pokémon GO: how to evolve it to Heliolisk

Helioptile can be caught in various ways during the event and will require 50 Helioptile Candy plus a Sun Stone to evolve into Heliolisk. These are the possible ways to catch this little Pokémon during the event:

Wild Encounters.

Reward on field research tasks.

Rotation in raids

One Star: Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink

Three stars: from Saturday January 15 (Scyther, Typhlosion, Mawile, Druddigon); from Monday January 24 (Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno, Druddigon).

Five stars: Genesect with form FulgoROM (from January 15 to 24) and Regice (from January 24 to February 1).