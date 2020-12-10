Pokémon GO celebrates The Game Awards with an event

The most media awards gala of the year will be accompanied by a limited one-day special event. All details confirmed.

The Pokémon Company has announced that in celebration of The Game Awards 2020, there will be a limited special event for Pokémon GO. All Trainers who play the title on iOS or Android during this Friday will be able to enjoy a series of advantages and rewards that we will learn about below.

The Game Awards event in Pokémon GO: all the details

As explained in the official portal, from this Friday, December 11 at 01:00 (CET) until next Saturday, December 12 at 01:00 (CET), all users will be able to capture Pokémon with more Stardust per capture and find Team GO Rocket more regularly.

Incense will be more effective at attracting wild Pokémon.

We will earn more Stardust when we catch Pokémon

We can use TM of charged attack to help a dark Pokémon to forget its charged attack

Frustration (without having to purify it, as in normal conditions; that is, having to invest large amounts of Candy and Stardust).

Team GO Rocket recruits (Arlo, Cliff, Sierra) will appear more frequently in Team GO Rocket PokéStops and Balloons.

Pokémon GO in December and first confirmed events of 2021

This December is full of activities and events in Pokémon GO. From the Kalos Celebration Event to ‘The secrets of the jungle’ and the Community Day, of which we already have all the details. This last month of 2020 does not miss its appointment in the rotation of legendary Pokémon, investigations and Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km, which we already have updated and ready for all of you.

The year 2021 will be a very special course for the Pokémon universe, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, while Pokémon GO in particular will be no less than 5 years old. Here are all the details of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event.



