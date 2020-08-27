Pokémon GO: Calendar of events in September

We review everything to come in the Niantic game for iOS and Android this September: Community Day, Victini and much more.

The Pokémon GO Fest has ended after a few weeks full of special events in which the players of the Niantic title have been able to bring out their skills and grow their collection of Pokémon creatures, among other things. However, the end of this month of August does not mean that September will be free and clear. As you will see below, there is much beyond the Master Ball League and the Premier Cup. We tell you everything, in detail, so that you can write down each event on your calendar and don’t miss a thing.

September Research Achievement Meeting

From Tuesday, September 1 at 10 p.m. to Thursday, October 1 at 10 p.m. CEST (peninsular time in Spain), Raichu de Alola will be available as a research achievement meeting. And if we are lucky we can even find a shiny one.

Legendary raid bosses

Each week in September we will be able to face a different Legendary raid boss and there will be a raid time event on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. (local time):

From Friday, August 21 at 10 p.m. to Thursday, September 10 at 10 p.m. CEST, it will be possible to challenge Heatran in the five-star raids.

From Thursday, September 10 at 10 p.m. to Friday September 18, 2020 at 10 p.m. CEST, it will be possible to challenge Cresselia in the five-star raids.

From Friday, September 18 at 10 p.m. to Friday, September 25 at 10 p.m. CEST, it will be possible to challenge Articuno in the five-star raids.

From Friday, September 25 at 10 p.m. to Friday, October 2 at 10 p.m. CEST, it will be possible to challenge Zapdos in the five-star raids.



