Pokémon GO – Bulbasaur Community Day: Date, Bonus And Exclusive Attack

Pokémon GO: Community Day in January is double. On the one hand, that of Spheal; on the other, the classic dedicated to Bulbasaur. We review the dates and new details. The month of January 2022 of Pokémon GO is marked by the celebration of two Community Days, not just one, as has been traditional for years. On the sidelines of the main Spheal Community Day that took place this past weekend, the classic community day will be dedicated to Bulbasaur, one of the most beloved species in the Kanto region. After knowing its date and first details, it is time to take a look at all the bonuses and the exclusive movement that Venusaur will learn on the occasion of the event.

Bulbasaur Community Day – Date, Time, Exclusive Attack

Bulbasaur Community Day will be celebrated this Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). Unlike the main Community Days, which are six hours long, this one will be only three hours long and comes in time for Legacy Season. “In a special way, we will celebrate a classic Community Day with the return of a favorite: Bulbasaur!” Niantic said on the occasion of this surprising announcement.

As is evident, Bulbasaur will be the featured Pokémon (it can appear in shiny/variocolor form), so it will appear more frequently in the wild. As far as the exclusive attack is concerned, Venusaur will be able to learn Ferocious Plant, a really powerful move.

If we evolve a Bulbasaur into an Ivysaur during the event or up to two hours after it ends (19:00 local time), Venusaur will know the Ferocious Plant charged attack.

Ferocious Plant, exclusive movement of Venusaur.

Trainer Battles: 100 damage.

Gyms and raids: 100 damage.

Finally, these will be the bonuses that all the participants of the January Community Day will be able to benefit from this Saturday:

Triple XP per capture.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.