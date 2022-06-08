Pokemon GO: Brionne RaidGuide (Best Counters and Weaknesses)

Brionne has appeared in raid battles in Pokémon Go, and the best way to defeat this Pokemon is to take along other Pokemon that confront him directly. In most raid battles in Pokémon Go, trainers must work together to defeat a common enemy. This works incredibly well when you’re fighting both Mega Evolutions and Legendary Pokemon. Although smaller, pre-evolved Pokemon also appear in raid battles. They are much easier to defeat, and they make it possible to grind candy or hunt shiny Pokemon.

Brionne appeared in raid battles during Pokémon Go Fest 2022. It was a major gaming event that took place from June 4-5 and offered trainers the opportunity to catch the mythical Pokemon Shaimin. Pokemon habitats changed periodically throughout the day, and Global Challenges were broken by a dedicated community every hour. When the event came to an end, the raid battles were replaced by new content.

Since Brionne is a water-type Pokemon, she is weak to both electric and grass attacks. It is also a battle that can be fought without the help of another player. Trainers who want to hunt Shiny Brionne will have to wait for a future update, as it is currently unavailable in the game. None of the newcomers from the Alola region have brilliant forms yet. The battle with Brionne is mainly for trainers who want to grind candy to turn them into a Primarina.

The Best Brionne Raid Counters in Pokémon Go

Celebi: The Magic Leaf and the Storm of Leaves.Garlic: Grape whip and Sunbeam.Electric Wire: A thunderous blow and a Wild jerk.Luxrey: Spark and wild jerk.Magnezona: A spark and a mad dash.Raikou: Volt switch and Wild jerk.Roserada: Razor Leaf and Grass Knot.Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant.Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip.Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.Thundurus: Thunder Shock and Thunder.Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.Zapdos: Thunder Shock and ThunderboltZarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip.Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

It is recommended to wait until Shiny Popplio is added to the game before participating in the new Brionne raid battles. This is a waste of Pokémon Go raid passes, as Shiny Popplio will probably make Popplio appear in the wild more often anyway. Instead, take part in one of the battles of the legendary Pokemon. In June, the coaches can compete with Mutu, Groudon and Kyogre, all with their brilliant forms present in the game. Ultimately, it depends on luck if it does show up, but it’s incredibly satisfying when it does.