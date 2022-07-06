Pokémon GO: Articuno Raid Guide (Best counters and weaknesses)

In Pokémon GO, players can find and catch the legendary Pokemon Articuno in five-star raids until July 7, 2022. During this period, players will encounter the ice type Articuno in five-star raids. In addition, the Article will be presented by Pokemon during a special raid hour on the evening of July 6, 2022. The article in Pokémon GO can immediately be recognized as a Pokemon of a large blue bird with a long blue tail and huge wings. Together, Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos make up a set of legendary birds.

Players should remember that Articuno is an ice—type Pokemon. Accordingly, effective counteractions to this legendary Pokemon include steel, fire and electric attacks, and stone-type attacks deal four times more damage. Some of the best Pokemon that can learn powerful stone—type moves are Ramparados, Tyranitar, Terrakion and Rhyperior. With these Pokemon, players will want to use movement sets like Smack Down or Rock Throw in combination with Rock Slide or Rock Wrecker. Other effective Pokemon against Articuno include Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon GO, Electivire, Zekrom, Entei and Mega Steelix.

In a raid against Articuno, players should avoid pokemon like Beetle and Grass, as the type of Flying Ice Articuno is resistant to them. Accordingly, some traditionally strong raid Pokemon, such as Torterra, Roserade, Heracross and Scyther, will not be effective in this battle. Players should also avoid ground-type techniques because Articuno is immune to them, such as a Garchomp with a Mud Shot and an Earthquake. Since five-star raids only give players a short time to defeat the boss, players will want to prioritize super-effective techniques. In addition, players will have about one chance in twenty to meet an Article with a brilliant option in Pokémon GO. Instead of the usual blue, the shiny Articuno has a very light icy shade of blue.

Pokémon GO: A guide to a Five-star raid

Since Articuno is in five-star raids, it will most likely take at least five high-level players or a few more lower-level players to win. After the raid is defeated, the player will still have to successfully catch the winged Pokemon, which can be difficult because the legendary Pokemon in Pokémon Go have a low capture rate. In addition, players receive only a limited number of catch balls. Fortunately, players can participate in any number of raids for which they have passes, so they have several chances to catch Articulately and collect as many as they wish, or find a brilliant option. It should be noted that legendary Pokemon caught in this way can be exchanged between friends as part of a special deal in Pokémon GO.

In addition, players can use berries to further increase their chances of successfully catching Pokemon, such as Razz Berry or Golden Razz Berry. For example, Razz Berry increases the player’s chances by 1.5, and the rarer Golden Razz Berry increases their chances of a successful catch by 2.5. Golden Razz Berries can be obtained as a reward for completing raids or for completing some research tasks. To complete the set of legendary Pokemon birds, players can also find Flying-Fire type Moltres and Flying-Electric type Zapdos during special five-star raids. In addition, shiny Moltres and shiny Zaps in Pokémon GO have previously been used in raids during special events.