Pokémon GO announced two Community Days

Niantic surprises with this decision and puts two veteran rivals from the Kanto region, Electabuzz and Magmar, face to face. We go over the details.

Niantic has confirmed that the month of November will have, for the first time, two celebrations for the Community Day in Pokémon GO; and on two different days. Christmas is approaching in a year marked by a pandemic that has prevented thousands of players from participating in Community Days, so this penultimate month of 2020 will have two: one with Electabuzz as the protagonist and another with Magmar.

Electabuzz and Magmar, protagonists of the November Community Days

As explained in the game’s official portal, the Electric Pokémon and the Fire Spit Pokémon from the Kanto region, to which a deep rivalry closes, will be seen on different dates with their respective Community Day. Let us know the dates, details and characteristics of each day.

Electabuzz Community Day: date and characteristics

Electabuzz Community Day will be held this November 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time); again, six hours long where we will see the electric creature much more frequently in the wild. We can meet him in a shiny / variocolor way if we are lucky.

In case we evolve an Electabuzz to Electivire during the event or up to two hours after it ends (7:00 p.m. local time), our Pokémon will learn Flamethrower, a move that, as you can imagine, it cannot learn under normal conditions. It should be noted that Elekid will appear when the 2 km Eggs hatch. We will have 1/4 of the necessary distance to hatch the Eggs in incubators during the event and the incenses will be activated for three hours.

It is also confirmed that there will be a special Electabuzz Community Day Pack for 1280 Pokécoins with a fast attack elite TM, three Super Incubators, three Incenses and 30 Ultra Balls (one-time purchase). There will also be Event-exclusive Field Research and Temporal Research tasks with Sinnoh Stone as a reward (the item required to evolve Electabuzz and Magmar, for example)



