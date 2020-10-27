Pokémon GO – ‘Animation Week’ Event: date, times

Niantic confirms the celebration of this special event to commemorate the premiere of the new season of the series, Pokémon Travel, in Boing.

Niantic has announced the arrival of a new event for Pokémon GO to celebrate the premiere of Pokémon Travel, the new season of the animated series that has begun to air in Spain through Boing. The adventures of Ash and Goh will have their own space in Pokémon GO through an exclusive temporary investigation inspired by the story line of this acclaimed series, which is receiving rave reviews from fans. This is how Animation Week will be.

Date and times of the Animation Week event in Pokémon GO

From Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon GO players will be able to start encountering Pikachu with Globetrotter Cap, the cap that currently you saw Ash Ketchum in the animated series; It is possible that we see it in shiny form. The most important – which we will learn about later – is the exclusive mission with field research tasks that will be held during these dates.

On the other hand, from Thursday, November 5 at 9:00 p.m. (CET) and until Monday, November 16 at 9:00 p.m. (CET), Lugia returns to level 5 raids with Aerochorro. Don’t miss our guide to beat her along with her best opponents next week.

In the raids, starting on Friday, November 6, we will begin to see creatures like Ivysaur, Pinsir, Snorlax, Golurk in the raids of levels 1 and 3.

In encounters with wild Pokémon, Bulbasaur, Exeggcute, Cubone, Scyther, Dratini, Cyndaquil, and many more, including Cubone likely to be shiny, will be seen more frequently than usual.

Those who prefer to go for a walk respecting social distancing measures will be able to hatch the 7 km Eggs with Pichu, Mantyke, Riolu and Cubone more frequently; even Cubone in shiny / variocolor form.

Finally, Goh may appear when using the GO Snapshot if we take a photo during the event. Also, in the Store we will find new items for the avatar inspired by the Goh character.



