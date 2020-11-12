Pokémon GO and HOME: Energy to transfer Pokémon

After the controversy unleashed by the high transfer prices of Pokémon from GO to HOME, we reviewed all the stipulated criteria.

Pokémon GO has enabled this November the possibility of sending creatures captured from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME and, with this, enable those species to reach our editions of Pokémon Sword / Shield or Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee if they are programmed in said titles. However, despite the free nature of the main application, the energy (Energy Shuttle GO) is limited and we need to wait a while to recover it. We are going to know how much Energy we need for each type of Pokémon.

How much does it cost to send Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME?

The economy system chosen by The Pokémon Company and Niantic for transfers between Pokémon GO and HOME has not satisfied the user community. For each transfer GO Shuttle Energy is consumed and, as you will see below, our calculations leave us with a waiting scenario of seven days if we deplete that energy.

Depending on the type of Pokémon chosen through three criteria (normal, shiny / variocolor, Legendary or Mythical / Singular) there is a specific cost. In the specific case of shiny, it is really a tax added to the usual price of the specific type of creature chosen. Let’s take a look, based on the fact that we are starting from 10,000 GO Translator Energy points.

Transfer cost of a Normal Pokémon: 10 (+1990 if it is shiny)

Transfer cost of a Legendary Pokémon: 1,000 (+9000 if it’s shiny)

Transfer cost of a Singular Pokémon: 2,000 (+8000 if it’s shiny)

In addition, you have to consider an additional extra depending on the number of CP of the specific Pokémon:

CP between 1001 and 2000: +100 (Normal), +300 (Legendary), +500 (Singular)

CP between +2001: +300 (Normal), +500 (Legendary), +700 (Singular)

How long does it take to recover GO Translator Energy?

Energy recovered per hour: 60

Total energy we can accumulate: 10,000

Time required to recover all Energy from 0 to 10,000: 167 hours (7 days)

Difference between Legendary and Rare Pokémon

As a brief reminder, it should be noted that the difference between Legendary and Rare Pokémon is that the latter are usually achieved through events and are not required to complete the National Pokédex in the main series; also, they cannot be transferred using GTS. We are talking about the Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Deoxys, Phione, Manaphy, Darkrai, Shaymin, Arceus, Victini, Keldeo, Meloetta, Genesect and the rest of Generation VI, VII and VIII currently not available in Pokémon GO.



