Pokémon GO allows level 38 players to request Poké

This year, Niantic had announced a decrease from the minimum level to review requests for PokéParadas in Pokémon GO, passing that limit to level 38. Now, this same group has been given the option to request these points of interest for the game.

From now on, level 38 coaches will find the option to request active PokéParadas within the Settings menu. It is worth mentioning that each player has a limit of 7 requests per week to make.

Trainers, we have lowered the required level for PokéStop nomination to 38 and above. To learn more about how to nominate a PokéStop, see our article here: https://t.co/VihBdYOPIs — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) November 10, 2020

So, did you like the news? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.



