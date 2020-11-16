Pokémon GO allows level 38 players to request Poké

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

This year, Niantic had announced a decrease from the minimum level to review requests for PokéParadas in Pokémon GO, passing that limit to level 38. Now, this same group has been given the option to request these points of interest for the game.

From now on, level 38 coaches will find the option to request active PokéParadas within the Settings menu. It is worth mentioning that each player has a limit of 7 requests per week to make.

So, did you like the news? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.

