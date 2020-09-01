Pokémon GO: all research, rewards

Like every month, we list everything we can achieve by completing the field missions in September, with Raichu from Alola as a reward.

Pokémon GO begins this month of September 2020 with its corresponding content rotation. After knowing all the Eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km as well as the bosses of the raids and the missions of “A Megadiscovery”, it is the turn to know, section by section, all the investigations, rewards and shiny that we can get this ninth month of the year.

Because Pokémon GO is on fire and, if Mega Evolutions weren’t enough, this September is loaded with research missions with weekly rewards with a certain regional flavor, a certain Alola flavor.

From this Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 22:00 (CEST) and until next October 1 at 22:00 (CEST) we will have Alola Raichu as a weekly reward for completing at least one daily research task. And yes, Alola Raichu can appear shiny / shiny. Without further ado, let’s get started with this September Research Task Rotation in Pokémon GO.

Releases

Make 3 great throws: Gastly *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make 3 great throws in a row: Onix *

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row: Larvitar *

Make 5 good throws: Voltorb *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Win a raid: Monferno *

Defeat two Team GO Rocket recruits: Hitmonchan *

Win a Level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte * or Kabuto *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 3 Rock-type Pokémon: Machop * (Max CP: 548)

Catch 3 Pokémon with favorable weather: Meditite * (Max CP: 297)

Catch 5 Weather Favored Pokémon: Poliwag *, Vulpix (Max CP: 355, 378)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Use 5 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: Croagunk * (Max CP: 408)



