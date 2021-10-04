Pokémon GO: All Research, Rewards And Shiny For October (2021)

Pokémon GO: We know all the Pokémon GO field missions this October, with Yamask as a weekly reward. Full list and shiny included. The month of October of Pokémon GO has already begun and continues with the Season of Mischief. This quarter will have Halloween as the main event, but there will be much more. From the relevant Egg rotation to the raid bosses that will shine during this 10th month of the year. As we do every month, now is the time to review all the field investigations, their rewards and which Pokémon can appear in shiny / shiny form throughout October 2021.

From this October 1 until next November 1 at 22:00 (CEST), the Pokémon highlighted as a reward for research (a stamp for each day we complete at least one mission) will be Yamask. We will have a guaranteed meeting with him at the end of a full week of investigations.

Yamask, featured Pokémon of the month of October in Pokémon GO; all missions

Upon completing a week of research we will have, in addition to the guaranteed encounter with Yamask, also 1 remote raid pass, 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP and one of the following items: 3 Pinia Berry, 20 Poké Ball, 5 Ultra Ball, 3 Rare Candy , 1 Sinnoh Stone or 1 Unova Stone. Now, let’s know all the categories of missions available and what each one of them is about.

With an asterisk (*), those Pokémon that can come out in shiny / variocolor form.