Pokémon GO: All Research, Rewards and Shiny for May

Pokémon GO: We review all the Pokémon GO field missions this May, which have Ponyta de Galar as a weekly reward. Complete list. Pokémon GO starts the month of May full of activities, events and renewals in the raid bosses, list of available Eggs and other thematic content, such as the celebration event for the premiere of New Pokémon Snap. As every month, in MeriStation we are going to review all the field investigations, whose rewards, shiny and details we already know. Ponyta de Galar is the protagonist of this month of May in Pokémon GO.

From this May 1 until next May 31, just before the next monthly rotation is applied, the beautiful Pokémon Unicorn in its Galar variant (Psychic type) will appear as a guaranteed reward after chaining seven days with any of the following research tasks. It is enough that we complete one each day; on the seventh we will have the reward.

Ponyta de Galar, reward for the weekly achievements of May 2021

In addition to Ponyta de Galar, who has statistics of 727 CP Max, we will also receive 2000 Stardust, 3000 XP and some of the following items: 3 Pinia Berry, 20 Poké Ball, 5 Ultra Ball, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Sinnoh Stone o 1 Unova Stone.

We remember that we already have all the details of the Community Day this May; You can check the date, bonus and protagonist of the event here.

With an asterisk (*), those Pokémon that can appear in shiny / variocolor form.

Releases

Make 3 great throws: Gastly *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make 3 great throws in a row: Onix *

Make 3 excellent throws in a row: Gible *

Make 5 good throws: Voltorb *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Win the GO Fighting League: Drilbur *

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Recruits: Scyther *

Win a Level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte * or Kabuto *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Win a raid: Beldum *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 5 Pokémon with favorable weather: Poliwag * and Vulpix (Max PC: 355, 378)

Catch 3 Pokémon: Hoothoot (Max CP: 290)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokémon: Clefairy * (Max CP: 495)

Use 10 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: Marill * (Max CP: 197)

Companion missions

Get 5 hearts with your partner: Jigglypuff *

Miscellany

Evolve a Pokémon: Eevee *

Send 3 gifts to your friends: Snubbul *

Use an incense: Aerodactyl *

Trade a Pokémon: Pidgeotto *

Power up a Pokémon 5 times: Bulbasaur *, Squirtle *, or Charmander *

Take a snapshot of a Bug-type Pokémon: Weedle *