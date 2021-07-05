Pokémon GO: All Research, Rewards and Shiny For July (2021)

Pokémon GO: We review all the Pokémon GO field missions this July, whose weekly reward is Rufflet. Full list and shiny included.The month of July is postulated as one of the most interesting of 2021 in Pokémon GO. With Pokémon GO Fest just around the corner and tons of missions, activities, legendaries, and new raid bosses, it looks like a huge celebration is in store for the fifth anniversary of the iOS and Android game. Like every month, we review below all the field investigations, their rewards and which Pokémon can appear in shiny / variocolor form throughout July.

From this July 1 until next August 1 at 22: 000 (CEST), the Pokémon highlighted as a reward for research (each day we complete a mission we will have a stamp; by completing seven stamps we will receive all the rewards) Rufflet (PC Max: 639), which can appear shiny. We will have a prominent encounter with him after completing a week of investigations.

Rufflet, Featured Pokémon of the Month for July in Pokémon GO; all missions

And yes, how could it be otherwise, apart from the guaranteed encounter with Rufflet, we also received 1 raid pass, 2000 Stardust remote, 6000 XP and one of the following objects: 3 Pinia Berry, 20 Poké Ball, 5 Ultra Ball , 3 Rare Candy, 1 Sinnoh Stone, or 1 Unova Stone. We remember that in MeriStation we already have our monthly article with all the Eggs of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km (July 2021)

Releases

Make 3 great throws: Snubbul *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make 3 great throws in a row: Onix *

Make 3 excellent throws in a row: Gible *

Make 5 Good Throws: Dunsparce *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Recruit: Absol *

Win a level 3 or higher raid: Kabuto *, Omastar *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Win a match in GO Fighting League: Machoke

Win a raid in under 60 seconds: Alola Exeggutor *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini *, Bagon * (Max CP: 430, 495)

Use 3 Pinia Berries while capturing a Pokémon: Kricketot * (Max CP: 172)

Catch 5 Pokémon: Jigglypuff * (Max CP: 310)

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon: Typole (Max CP: 359)

Catch 5 Pokémon with favorable weather: Poliwag *, Vulpix *, Hippopotas *, Snover * (Max CP: 355, 378, 582, 497).

Catch 7 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Companion missions

Get 5 hearts with your partner: Shroomish *

Get 2 candies walking with your partner: Bunnelby *

Get 3 candies walking with your partner: Stunfisk

Get 5 hearts walking with your partner: Gligar *

Miscellany

Power up a Pokémon 3 times: Bulbasaur *, Squirtle *, or Charmander *

Power up a Pokémon 5 times: Chikorita *, Cyndaquil *, or Totodile *

Power up a Pokémon 7 times: Treecko *, Torchic *, or Mudkip *

Evolve a Pokémon: Eevee *

Send 3 gifts to your friends: Metapod, Kakuna

Trade a Pokémon: Wrumple *

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon: Hoppip, Yanma *, Murkrow *

Take 5 snapshots of wild Normal-type Pokémon: Bidoof *

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Sudowoodo *

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Ralts *, Whismur

Hatch an Egg: Mantine

Hatch two Eggs: Beldum *, Audino