Like every month, we review all the Pokémon GO field missions, which has the beloved Snorlax as a weekly reward. Complete list.

Pokémon GO starts the month of February full of events. As we have seen in the agenda for this second month of 2021, the Niantic title for iOS and Android is preparing for the great celebration of the 25th anniversary surrounded by a multitude of previous activities, which will be completed with the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. It is time to review all the research, rewards and shiny from February 2021, which have Snorlax as a reward.

From this February 1 to March 1, when the corresponding monthly rotation will take place, Kanto’s sleepy Pokémon, Snorlax (PC Max: 1382) will be the weekly reward encounter by chaining seven missions of any category of which We quote below, that it will also be accompanied by a 2000 Stardust and 3000 XP as part of its reward.

It should be said that this Tuesday, February 2, the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event begins at 10:00 AM. We offer you all the details here so you know what, how, when and until when we can see the villains par excellence of Pokémon GO back.

Pokémon GO: all research, rewards and shiny for February (2021)

With an asterisk (*), those Pokémon that can appear in shiny / variocolor form

Releases

Make 3 great throws: Gastly *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make 3 great throws in a row: Onix *

Make 3 excellent throws in a row: Gible *

Make 5 good throws: Voltorb *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Win the GO Fighting League: Hitmonchan or Hitmonlee

Defeat 2 recruits from Team GO Rocket: Koffing *

Win a Level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte * or Kabuto *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Win a raid: Dratini *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 9 Pokémon with favorable weather: Snivy *, Tepig, Oshawott (Max CP: 364, 464, 448)

Catch 5 Pokémon with favorable weather: Vulpix *, Poliwag * (Max CP: 378, 355)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Use 5 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: Teddiursa * (Max CP: 569)

Catch 5 Pokémon: Bulbasaur *, Charmander *, Squirtle * (Max CP: 477, 420, 405)

Egg incubation missions

Hatch an Egg: Gligar *

Companion missions

Get 5 hearts with your partner: Cubone *

Give 3 treats to your partner: Spoink *

Miscellany

Evolve a Pokémon: Eevee * or Magnemite *

Send 3 gifts to your friends: Roselia *

Trade a Pokémon: Machop *, Geodude *, Abra *

Power up a Pokémon 5 times: Bulbasaur *, Squirtle *, or Charmander *