Pokémon GO: all research, rewards and shiny for August

Like every month, we review everything we can do in the field missions throughout August, which counts as a great reward for Scraggy.

Pokémon GO in August is on fire, almost like the weather that accompanies us in practically the entire Peninsula. Summer is not a reason for the Niantic phenomenon to stop for a second and, as we have already seen with all the raid bosses and all the Pokémon that we can get through the hatching of Eggs in August, it is time to review all the investigations, rewards and shiny creatures of this ninth chapter of 2020.

The main protagonist of the research tasks is the Pokémon Mudahiel, the beloved Scraggy; one of the most remembered species of Generation V (Unova). By completing seven consecutive days at least one field mission we will have as a research achievement an encounter with Scraggy (549 – 588 CP), in addition to the following rewards: 5,000 Stardust + 3,000 XP + one of the following items: 3 Rare Candy , 5 Pinia Berry, 20 Poké Ball, 5 Ultra Ball, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 1 Unova Stone.

Releases

Make three great throws: Gastly *, Lyleep * or Anorith *

Make three great releases in a row: Onix *

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row: Larvitar *

Make 5 good throws: Voltorb *

Make 5 great curveball throws in a row: Spinda *

Fighting

Win a raid: Monferno *

Defeat two Team GO Rocket recruits: Hitmonlee *

Win a Level 3 or higher raid: Omanyte * or Kabuto *

Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl *

Capture missions

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini * (Max CP: 430)

Catch 3 Rock-type Pokémon: Machop * (Max CP: 548)

Catch 3 Pokémon with favorable weather: Meditite * (Max CP: 297)

Catch 5 Pokémon with favorable weather: Poliwag *, Vulpix (Max CP: 355, 378)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp * (Max CP: 117)

Use 5 berries to help you catch a Pokémon: Croagunk * (Max CP: 408)



